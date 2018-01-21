Vancouver Canucks fall to the Edmonton Oilers on the road
The Vancouver Canucks left Alberta’s capital with only a pair of goals after losing 5-2 to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.
Daniel Sedin and Brandon Sutter were the lucky two to score for the Canucks, both in the second period.
Jujhar Khaira, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Leon Draisaitl each scored a goal for Edmonton, while Patrick Maroon scored two.
Vancouver’s next game is against the Jets on Sunday night in Winnipeg.
