Sports
January 21, 2018 8:18 am

Vancouver Canucks fall to the Edmonton Oilers on the road

By News Anchor  CKNW

Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by Jesse Puljujarvi (98) against Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday January 20, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Vancouver Canucks left Alberta’s capital with only a pair of goals after losing 5-2 to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Daniel Sedin and Brandon Sutter were the lucky two to score for the Canucks, both in the second period.

Jujhar Khaira, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Leon Draisaitl each scored a goal for Edmonton, while Patrick Maroon scored two.

Vancouver’s next game is against the Jets on Sunday night in Winnipeg.

Canucks
Edmonton
Edmonton Oilers
Hockey
NHL
oilers
Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks

