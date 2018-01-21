Vancouver Canucks fall to the Edmonton Oilers on the road

The Vancouver Canucks left Alberta’s capital with only a pair of goals after losing 5-2 to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Daniel Sedin and Brandon Sutter were the lucky two to score for the Canucks, both in the second period.

He came up and apologized…it's frustrating but we've got to move on." –

@troystecher on getting tied up with the linesman pic.twitter.com/5fl8y0Z9XS — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 21, 2018

Jujhar Khaira, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Leon Draisaitl each scored a goal for Edmonton, while Patrick Maroon scored two.

Vancouver’s next game is against the Jets on Sunday night in Winnipeg.