Winnipeg has seen plenty of cold but where’s the snow?

Already this winter, Winnipeg and Manitoba have dealt with numerous extreme cold warnings for wind chill values in the minus 40s and 50s but major snowfall events have been limited.

Northern Manitoba has dealt with some significant snowfall events. For instance, January 9-10 Flin Flon registered 16cm of snow. This is more than Winnipeg received in the entire month of December.

Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are dealing with very low snow amounts.

Since the beginning of December, Winnipeg has registered approximately 20.8cm of snow (December 15.6cm, January 5.2cm*). Granted, January is not over yet but with no major snow events on the horizon, it looks like the city will fall well below the average snowfall of 46.7cm for December plus January.

Lower than normal snow amounts aren’t uncommon for Winnipeg. However, neither are huge differences year to year. Here are the snow totals from December through January for the last 11 years.

2017-2018*: 20.8cm

2016-2017: 97.6cm

2015-2016: 61cm

2014-2015: 28.2cm

2013-2014: 77.6cm

2012-2013: 70.2cm

2011-2012: 26cm

2010-2011: 60cm

2009-2010: 45.2cm

2008-2009: 56.8cm

2007-2008: 45.4cm

There are a number of comparable years. This January’s snow total is the lowest since 2008 (3.8cm) but higher December amounts that winter brought up the total amounts. Comparable winters would be in both 2014-2015 and 2011-2012.

These lower snow totals have had an impact on western Canada’s largest winter festival- Festival Du Voyageur. The snow sculptures are one of the main attractions for visitors over the two week celebration of French and Metis culture. So far this year, the site which records weather near the airport reads only trace amounts of snow. In 2014-2015 and 2011-2012, this station had 3 and 2 centimetres.

While warmer temperatures are not expected to melt more of what little snow is left. Keep in mind, there is still lots of winter to go and historically, Winnipeg’s biggest snow storms usually fall closer to the end of the winter season.