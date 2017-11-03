Winnipeg prepares for first significant snowfall of the season

WINNIPEG– Shovels will be out for the first time this weekend with snow on the way across southern Manitoba.

A low pressure system will be moving east, just south of the international border. This system has prompted snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings in parts of southern BC and Alberta where up to 40 cm is expected by the end of Friday.

Snowfall warnings were issued by Environment Canada for parts of southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba around the Parklands. Warning areas include Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis, Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park, Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone, Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest, where 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected by Saturday afternoon.

Across most of southern Manitoba, general snowfall amounts between 5 and 10 cm is expected, however, model runs are leaning towards the higher end of that range.

Saturday night and through Sunday, the system will head northeast through southeastern Manitoba towards Hudson Bay. Some flurries are possible on the backside of this system as well as some lake effect precipitation.

Behind this system, high pressure will build which will lead to clearer conditions and also cooler temperatures early next week.