January 23, 2018 9:22 am
Updated: January 23, 2018 9:57 am

Two people stabbed in altercation at Prince Albert, Sask. hotel

A man and a woman were stabbed during an altercation at a Prince Albert hotel.

Two people are recovering from wounds they suffered in a stabbing at a Prince Albert, Sask., hotel.

Police were called to the hotel in the 3600-block of 2nd Avenue West early Sunday morning to remove an intoxicated person.

Arriving officers found two people who had allegedly been stabbed by an intoxicated man.

Officers were told an argument took place between two relatives which escalated into a physical confrontation.

The intoxicated man is then alleged to have stabbed the other man in the back and the head area with a kitchen knife.

A woman was stabbed in the hand when she tried to intervene.

The suspect then fled on foot.

He was tracked down by a Prince Albert police dog and arrested.

The 22-year-old Shoal Lake First Nation man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He made his first court appearance on Monday.

