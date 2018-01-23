Weather
January 23, 2018 5:04 am
Updated: January 23, 2018 5:25 am

Tsunami warning issued for B.C.’s coast, from Greater Victoria to Haida Gwaii and beyond

By National Online Journalist  Global News

National Weather Service map illustrating tsunami travel time contours after a tsunami warning was issued on Jan. 23, 2018.

National Weather Service
A A

Environment Canada issued a tsunami warning on Tuesday morning that stretched all along B.C.’s coast, from Greater Victoria north to Haida Gwaii and beyond.

“If you are in a coastal area that is at risk, you should move to high ground now and heed further instruction from local authorities,” the warning said.

The agency warned that a tsunami is a “series of waves,” and that the “first wave may not be the largest.”

The warning was issued by Environment Canada on behalf of Emergency Management British Columbia.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued this graphic illustrating tsunami travel time contours: 

Story continues below

And it was issued after an 8.2-magnitude earthquake happened 278 kilometres southeast of Kodiak City, Alaska, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The warning covers north, west, east and inland Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, the Central Coast, Haida Gwaii and the North Coast.

Emergency Management Info BC issued the following tweet warning of the tsunami hazard: 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc coast tsunami warning
bc tsunami warning
greater victoria tsunami warning
tsunami warning
tsunami warning bc
tsunami warning bc coast
tsunami warning greater victoria
tsunami warning vancouver island
vancouver island tsunami warning

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News