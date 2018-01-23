Tsunami warning issued for B.C.’s coast, from Greater Victoria to Haida Gwaii and beyond

Environment Canada issued a tsunami warning on Tuesday morning that stretched all along B.C.’s coast, from Greater Victoria north to Haida Gwaii and beyond.

“If you are in a coastal area that is at risk, you should move to high ground now and heed further instruction from local authorities,” the warning said.

The agency warned that a tsunami is a “series of waves,” and that the “first wave may not be the largest.”

The warning was issued by Environment Canada on behalf of Emergency Management British Columbia.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued this graphic illustrating tsunami travel time contours:

Tue Jan 23 10:07:47 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/qeKKqFTysB — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

And it was issued after an 8.2-magnitude earthquake happened 278 kilometres southeast of Kodiak City, Alaska, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The warning covers north, west, east and inland Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, the Central Coast, Haida Gwaii and the North Coast.

Emergency Management Info BC issued the following tweet warning of the tsunami hazard: