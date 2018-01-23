Environment
January 23, 2018 9:08 am
Updated: January 23, 2018 9:32 am

LIVE UPDATES: Latest on the earthquake and now cancelled BC tsunami warning

By Online News Producer  Global News

Watch our livestream above. When we are in black, it is a commercial break and we will be right back.

A A

tsunami warning for the coast of British Columbia has been cancelled after a powerful earthquake struck Alaska Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck at about 1:32 a.m. PST and had a preliminary reading of 8.2, which it later revised to 7.9. It struck 278 kilometres southeast of Kodiak at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

Watch live above with the latest from Global News Morning BC with Sonia Sunger and Paul Haysom.

READ MORE: Tsunami warning on B.C.’s coast cancelled after large Alaska earthquake

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alaska earthquake
BC Earthquake
BC tsunami
Earthquake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News