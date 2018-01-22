Canada
Saskatchewan man accused of drunk driving at 170 km/h in Ontario

Police say a Saskatchewan man is facing a long list of charges following an alleged impaired driving incident in Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 27-year-old Saskatchewan man is facing a long list of charges following an alleged impaired driving incident.

Police said an officer on patrol in the village of St. Columban, Ont., about 68 kilometres north of London, saw a car travelling in excess of 170 km/h in a posted 70-km/h zone late Friday night.

OPP said the officer did not attempt to stop the driver, but notified police in the neighbouring county to be on the lookout for the speeding car.

They said officers in Huron County and the Perth County officer who spotted the vehicle were able to box in the car near the main intersection in Seaforth, Ont., about seven kilometres away.

A man from Sintaluta, Sask., is charged with impaired driving, failing to provide a breath sample, racing a motor vehicle, driving with no licence, and driving with open liquor.

He has since been released from custody and is to appear in court in Goderich, Ont., on Feb. 5.

Global News