Meet the candidates; Ken Cheveldayoff

Ken Cheveldayoff is currently the MLA for Saskatoon Willowgrove and he’s hoping he will be the new leader for the Saskatchewan Party.

He was first elected as MLA for Saskatoon Silver-Springs in 2003. He was re-elected in the 2007 and 2011 provincial elections and in 2016, after the change in provincial boundaries, he was elected MLA for Saskatoon Willowgrove.

Cheveldayoff has served as Saskatchewan’s Minister of First Nations and Metis Relations, Minister responsible for Sask. Gaming Corporation and Minister responsible for Northern Affairs. He has also been Minister of Environment and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Watershed Authority.

Cheveldayoff attended Carlton University, the University of Saskatchewan, and Newport University in southern California, receiving a B.A. (Honours) in Economics and Political Science in 1988 and a Masters of Business Administration in 1996.

Prior to being elected, he worked with Western Economic Diversification assisting individual businesses and industries to grow and expand.

Cheveldayoff currently resides in Saskatoon with his wife and two kids. The entire family is active in several community organizations and activities.

With less than a week before a new Premier is chosen in Saskatchewan, Teri Fikowski sat down with each candidate running to get to know the person behind the policy. Here’s our first “Coffee with the Candidates” featuring Ken Cheveldayoff.