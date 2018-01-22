Meet the candidates; Gord Wyant

Gord Wyant is currently the MLA for Saskatoon Northwest, he was elected to serve that riding in a 2010 by-election. He was then re-elected in the 2011 and 2016 provincial elections.

After the 2011 election, Wyant was appointed Deputy House Leader and in 2012 he was named Minister of Justice and Attorney General. He has most recently been Minister Responsible for SaskBuilds, Minister of Corrections and Policing, as well as Minister Responsible for SaskPower.

Wyant graduated from the College of Law at the University of Saskatchewan in 1986, where he started practising law shortly after graduation.

Since 2000, Wyant has been a public servant. He was elected as trustee for the Saskatoon Public School Board in 2000 and served as chair for two years. He was also a Saskatoon city councillor in 2003 and was re-elected in 2006 and 2009.

Gord and his wife have four children, He also enjoys writing, skiing and motorcycling.