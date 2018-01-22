Politics
Meet the candidates; Tina Beaudry-Mellor

Tina Beaudry-Mellor is currently the MLA for Regina University and was the first person to announce she was running for Brad Wall’s job after he announced he was stepping down.

Tina is best known for being a long-time instructor in the Department of Politics and International Studies at the University of Regina.

On August 23, 2016 Tina was appointed as Minister of Social Services and Minister responsible for the Status of Women.

Tina is a former board member of the Saskatchewan Arts Board, the Community Investments Committee of the United Way and the Regina Transition House.

Tina is married and has teenage twins.

