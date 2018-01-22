Meet the candidates; Scott Moe

Scott Moe is currently the MLA for Rosthern-Shellbrook. He was first elected to serve as an MLA in 2011 and was re-elected in 2016.

He has been Minister of Education, Minister of Advanced Education, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Water Corporation, and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Water Security Agency.

Scott went to the University of Saskatchewan where he received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.

He stays active in the community, as he worked on Economic Development Corporation, the Shellbrook and District Health services project. He has also volunteered his time with the local hockey and softball associations.

Scott was born and raised on a grain farm between Shellbrook and Parkside. Scott and his wife Krista live in Shellbrook with their two children.