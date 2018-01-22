Crime
January 22, 2018 1:50 pm

Man stabbed during Prince Albert, Sask. robbery

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police have released surveillance photos of two suspects in a robbery and stabbing that happened on Jan. 21, 2018.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

A man was stabbed during a robbery in Prince Albert, Sask.

The man told police he was approached by two men in the 600-block of Branion Drive late Sunday evening.

READ MORE: Driver trying to evade police in stolen vehicle captured with help of ASU

He said the two men asked if he “had any nice things” and then started to check his pockets.

Story continues below

One man then stabbed him in the abdomen when he refused to hand over a necklace.

He was taken to hospital with what Prince Albert police call “major injuries.” There is no word on his currently condition.

The two men fled on foot after the stabbing. A police dog was called in but was unable to locate the suspects.

READ MORE: Province-wide warrant issued for 29-year-old woman

The first suspect was wearing a grey hat, a red and black plaid jacket, black sweatpants, and white running shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white running shoes.

Investigators said anyone able to identify either man in the surveillance photo or who has information that can help them with the investigation should contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Robbery
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Prince Albert Stabbing
Robbery
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News