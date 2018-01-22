Man stabbed during Prince Albert, Sask. robbery

A man was stabbed during a robbery in Prince Albert, Sask.

The man told police he was approached by two men in the 600-block of Branion Drive late Sunday evening.

He said the two men asked if he “had any nice things” and then started to check his pockets.

One man then stabbed him in the abdomen when he refused to hand over a necklace.

He was taken to hospital with what Prince Albert police call “major injuries.” There is no word on his currently condition.

The two men fled on foot after the stabbing. A police dog was called in but was unable to locate the suspects.

The first suspect was wearing a grey hat, a red and black plaid jacket, black sweatpants, and white running shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white running shoes.

Investigators said anyone able to identify either man in the surveillance photo or who has information that can help them with the investigation should contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.