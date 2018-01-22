Truck got stuck on Hamilton train tracks while allegedly fleeing from police: OPP

HAMILTON – Provincial police say two people are facing a slew of charges after getting stuck on train tracks while allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt say the incident happened in Hamilton on Sunday morning, when a man who was driving a red pickup truck turned onto a rail line.

He says the man and his female passenger had been fleeing from police.

Two occupants in a stolen pick-up truck fled from police onto a rail line and got stuck. Two in custody, investigation ongoing. Updates to follow. #IThoughtThisWasAShortcut #GPSFail#Recalculating pic.twitter.com/3OWldQigl0 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 21, 2018

Schmidt shared a photo from the scene, which shows the truck apparently stuck on the tracks, its flatbed piled high with garbage bags and loose items that were being held down by a yellow strap.

He says the pair is facing charges that range from dangerous driving to flight, mischief, possession of documents and stolen property and possession of counterfeit currency.

He says the man is also facing a charge of driving while under suspension.