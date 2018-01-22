Next Sask. election could pit Cheveldayoff against Meili: Mainstreet Research

Upcoming changes to the leaderships of Saskatchewan’s two main political parties has the potential to shift the landscape of the province.

The Saskatchewan Party, led by Brad Wall, has nearly 51 per cent of support of decided voters in a new poll released Monday by Mainstreet Research, with the Saskatchewan NDP at 34.4 per cent.

“What was once a close race between the Sask Party and the NDP has now returned to a more traditional 15 point lead for the Wall government,” Quito Maggi, president and CEO of Mainstreet Research, said in a release.

Maggi said that could change once both parties have new leaders.

“While Wall has had lots of opportunity to be vocally critical of the federal government, voters know he is in the final stages of his leadership and may be giving him a sentimental pass,” Maggi said.

“A true measure will come when the new Sask Party leader – and premier – faces off against the new NDP leader.”

That could pit Ken Cheveldayoff against Ryan Meili. Both are leading their respective leadership races according to the Mainstreet Research poll.

Cheveldayoff has 46.2 per cent support among decided and leaning Saskatchewan Party voters, with Scott Moe the second choice at 21.5 per cent

They are followed by Alana Koch (19.5 per cent), Gordon Wyant (9.7 per cent) and Tina Beaudry-Mellor (3.1 per cent).

The Saskatchewan Party will elect a new leader, and new premier of the province, on Jan. 27 at its leadership convention in Saskatoon.

Ryan Meili has 62.5 per cent support of decided and leaning Saskatchewan NDP voters, 25 percentage points ahead of Trent Wotherspoon (37.5 per cent).

The NDP will choose a new leader on March 3.

Mainstreet Research said the results of its latest poll was based on three phone surveys.

The first was held between Jan. 4-6 of 764 adults in the province with a margin of error of 3.54 per cent.

The second was held on Jan. 7 and surveyed 452 past financial donors to the Conservative Party of Canada and screened for Saskatchewan Party membership. It has a margin of error 4.57 per cent.

The third survey took place the same day and surveyed 454 past financial donors to the New Democratic Party and screened for Saskatchewan NDP membership. It has a margin of error of 4.55 per cent.