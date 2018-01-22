Ahuntsic fire closes Crémazie Boulevard Monday morning
A four-alarm fire at a commercial building in Ahuntsic-Cartierville closed Crémazie Boulevard in both directions Monday morning.
READ MORE: Montreal firefighters fight 5-alarm fire in Montreal North
The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. at a daycare centre at the corner of Crémazie and Foucher
“Montreal police are on-scene to help reroute traffic during rush-hour,” Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle.
“Crémazie Boulevard is closed between St-Denis and Christophe-Colomb Avenue.”
Montreal police said Crémazie was expected to be closed until Monday afternoon.
Nobody was hurt in the fire.
Update: Crémazie Boulevard eastbound was reopened shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.