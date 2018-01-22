Canada
Ahuntsic fire closes Crémazie Boulevard Monday morning

WATCH ABOVE: Crémazie was closed in both directions as firefighters fought a 4-alarm blaze in a daycare on the corner of Faucher Monday morning.

A four-alarm fire at a commercial building in Ahuntsic-Cartierville closed Crémazie Boulevard in both directions Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. at a daycare centre at the corner of Crémazie and Foucher

“Montreal police are on-scene to help reroute traffic during rush-hour,” Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle.

“Crémazie Boulevard is closed between St-Denis and Christophe-Colomb Avenue.”

Montreal police said Crémazie was expected to be closed until Monday afternoon.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Update: Crémazie Boulevard eastbound was reopened shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning.

