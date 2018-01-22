Michelle Obama to speak in Calgary in March

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be speaking in Calgary this spring.

Obama will visit the Stampede Corral for an event hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 23.

“We checked out a number of venues here in Calgary. The corral ended up suiting all of the needs that we had. It has about 5,000 seats at it – which is large – but we think demand will be really strong,” spokesperson Scott Crockatt told Global News

“We thought that the time was right to bring her in. She’s such an inspiring individual and she has such deep knowledge of the Canada-U.S. relationship,” Crockatt added.

“We’re really excited to see Michelle Obama here in Alberta for the first time.”

Obama served as first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, during which time she launched several initiatives including Let’s Move which battled childhood obesity and Let Girls Learn which helped adolescent girls around the world go to school.

“I think that Michelle Obama really showed that the position of first lady can have a huge impact on policy and on the world,” Crockatt said.

Tickets for An Evening with Michelle Obama go on sale to Calgary Chamber of Commerce members on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. and to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.