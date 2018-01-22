New poll has BC NDP widening lead over BC Liberals

A new poll by Mainstreet Research gives Premier John Horgan’s BC NDP a comfortable lead over the BC Liberals.

After last spring’s election ended in a virtual dead heat, Horgan’s NDP now has a 5-point lead at 38.5 per cent support.

The NDP leads the leaderless Liberals by 9 points among women and by 15 points in Greater Vancouver but has continued weakness in the Interior, where they are in third place, behind the Liberals and Greens.

The poll surveyed 817 residents of British Columbia aged 18 and over, between Jan. 3 and 4. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.24 per cent and is accurate 19 times out of 20.

In a separate survey, Mainstreet has found former MP Dianne Watts leads the BC Liberal leadership race among decided voters with nearly 30 per cent support, Andrew Wilkinson is second at 21.3 per cent, and Todd Stone is third at nearly 20 per cent.

Mainstreet President Quito Maggi says while they don’t have a complete membership list, they think the leadership race will go to multiple ballots.

Liberal Party members vote for their new leader Feb. 1 to 3.

The BC Liberal leadership survey used past federal and provincial donors as a frame and screened for membership of the BC Liberal Party. Based on the estimated BC Liberal leadership totals, the margin of error for the leadership poll is +/- 5.3 per cent and is accurate 19 times out of 20.