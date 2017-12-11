Mainstreet Research president calls polling failure ‘my mistake,’ releases results of internal review

The head of Mainstreet Research has denied reports that he is considering legal action against pollster Brian Singh, on the same day the company released the results of a review looking into what he called a “catastrophic polling failure” in the Calgary municipal election.

“We are in no way seeking legal action against Mr. Singh,” Mainstreet Research president and CEO Quito Maggi said in a statement Monday. “The letter our lawyer sent weeks ago made that clear and has now been rescinded.”

Singh is the managing director of Calgary-based Zinc Tank market research.

Maggi confirmed in a tweet that the company’s lawyer had sent a letter asking for a retraction of comments made by Singh “suggesting we rigged the polls,” but again, said the letter was rescinded.

A letter was sent by our lawyer to Brian Singh weeks ago asking for a retraction of comments suggesting we rigged polls. That letter has been rescinded and I have apologized to Brian unreservedly. This was my mistake, and mine alone #yyccc @MainStResearch pic.twitter.com/JZ4U5FzudO — Quito Maggi (@quito_maggi) December 11, 2017

Singh responded in a tweet of his own that he had not received formal confirmation the letter had been rescinded.

In another tweet, he asked if Calgary media “should cover Mainstreet’s poll of the upcoming Calgary-Lougheed byelection.”

Maggi said he has apologized “unreservedly” to Singh and added the polling error in Calgary was “my mistake and mine alone.”

Mainstreet Research predicted a 13-point lead for Bill Smith amongst “decided and leaning voters” in the lead-up to the Oct. 16 election. In fact, Nenshi was re-elected with a 7.6-point lead over his top competitor.

Nenshi declined to comment immediately after the polling firm released the results of the internal review of its polling data.

Maggi said Monday in a statement on his website that a “perfect storm of factors” led to the polling failure in the Calgary election.

“Putting it lightly, we blew it,” he told 770 CHQR’s Gord Gillies.

LISTEN: Mainstreet Research president and CEO Quito Maggi discusses the results of an internal review into the polling failure in the Calgary election

View link »

READ MORE: Mainstreet Research apologizes for ‘catastrophic polling failure’ in 2017 Calgary election

Maggi suggested the major factor contributing to the skewed results was the “ratio of youth to seniors” in Calgary. He said Calgary is a “unique” situation, where 33 per cent of the population is under the age of 35.

“That ratio is double what the national average is and close to double the provincial average in Alberta,” he explained.

“If there’s even a slight interest in turnout and in the voting patterns of youth, it can have a huge effect – a much bigger effect – on poll results.”

Maggi said his polling firm “had trouble reaching people under 35” but that there was also a response bias among voters that did respond. He said 30 per cent of voters who answered the poll prior to the election revealed afterward they had changed their vote.

Maggi reiterated that he believed another factor was Mainstreet Research’s failure to poll in multiple languages. He pointed to Statistics Canada data released after the election that found about 90,000 new first-generation immigrants had come to Calgary between 2011 and 2016.

WATCH BELOW: Naheed Nenshi wins third straight term as Calgary’s mayor

READ MORE: Calgary election 2017: Polls yield contradictory results

“We knew that number had increased, but not quite so dramatically,” he admitted.

“When we polled [after the election] in Punjabi, Cantonese and Mandarin in Calgary, again, we got dramatically different results,” he said.

Maggi suggested the final factor contributing to the polling failure was the frame redesign.

“After the first poll, we changed the way we were polling – instead of polling city-wide, we did the 14 wards individually – and that was an attempt to make it better,” he said. “Instead, it just made it worse.”

Maggi said Mainstreet Research has already implemented recommendations from the report but that he expects the firm will have to win back Calgarians’ trust.

“We’re going to have to earn that trust back, but we’re not going to shy away from it,” he said. “[We] promise to do better and we will earn that trust back.”