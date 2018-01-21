James Franco attends SAG Awards amid sexual misconduct cloud, Aziz Ansari skips out

James Franco didn’t let controversy keep him from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“The Disaster Artist” star/director skipped the red carpet at the prestigious event, but was spotted in the audience as the cast of “Veep” approached the stage to accept the award for Ensemble In A Comedy Series.

As the red carpet kicked off Sunday, E! host Giuliana Rancic wasted no time getting to the heart of some of the elephants in the room, asking “Glow” actress Alison Brie about recent allegations of misconduct against her brother-in-law Franco (Brie is married to actor Dave Franco.)

“I think that above all what we’ve always said is it remains vital that anyone who remains victimized should have the right to speak out and come forward,” Brie said, adding that in the case of Franco, “Not everything that has come forward is fully accurate.”

Franco has also called some of the accusations inaccurate, but after two days of facing questions about the claims on late-night television, “The Disaster Artist” star has kept a lower profile.

Meanwhile, Aziz Ansari skipped the awards amid allegations of his own sexual misconduct – despite public opinion seemingly swaying in his favour.

Ansari was accused anonymously by a woman of aggressive sexual behaviour in an account that has prompted some to question whether the encounter as described constitutes misconduct or a bad date. He accepted a Golden Globe two weeks ago while wearing a Time’s Up pin.

While Ansari lost his nomination to William H. Macy, Franco also lost to Gary Oldman in his Male Actor In A Leading Role category, sparing an awkward moment during the telecast.

— With files from the Associated Press