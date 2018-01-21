SAG 2018 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were bestowed last night, voted by the actors themselves.

The 24th SAG Awards ceremony was broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday night. Kristen Bell was the first-ever host presiding over the event, which saw only women presenting awards. (Some male actors joined the women onstage to present nominated movies.)

Actors in both movies and TV were honoured in the low-key ceremony, which wasn’t nearly as politicized as the Golden Globes ceremony a few weeks ago.

The full list of winners is below.

Male actor in a comedy series (TV)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Female actor in a comedy series (TV)

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Ensemble in a comedy series (TV)

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

WINNER: Veep

Supporting female actor (Movie)

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Supporting male actor (Movie)

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries (TV)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries (TV)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Male actor in a drama series (TV)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Female actor in a drama series (TV)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Ensemble in a drama series (TV)

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

WINNER: This Is Us

Male actor (Movie)

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Female actor (Movie)

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Cast (Movie)

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri