SAG 2018 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards
The Screen Actors Guild Awards were bestowed last night, voted by the actors themselves.
The 24th SAG Awards ceremony was broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday night. Kristen Bell was the first-ever host presiding over the event, which saw only women presenting awards. (Some male actors joined the women onstage to present nominated movies.)
Actors in both movies and TV were honoured in the low-key ceremony, which wasn’t nearly as politicized as the Golden Globes ceremony a few weeks ago.
The full list of winners is below.
—
Male actor in a comedy series (TV)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Female actor in a comedy series (TV)
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Ensemble in a comedy series (TV)
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
WINNER: Veep
Supporting female actor (Movie)
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Supporting male actor (Movie)
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries (TV)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries (TV)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Male actor in a drama series (TV)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Female actor in a drama series (TV)
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Ensemble in a drama series (TV)
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
WINNER: This Is Us
Male actor (Movie)
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Female actor (Movie)
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Cast (Movie)
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
