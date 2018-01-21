BC Ferries goes smoke-free Monday

Beginning Monday, BC Ferries passengers will have no choice but to butt out.

The Crown corporation announced that it would be banning all smoking and vaping on any of its vessels or at its terminals.

BC Ferries says the change is being implemented in order to cut down the risk of second-hand smoke to its passengers.

The ferry corporation announced the changes back in August in order to give customers time to adjust, said spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

She said efforts have also been made to accommodate people who are fighting a nicotine craving.

“On our longer voyages, options for them might be products like Nicorette or something like that,” she said.

“If a customer or an employee is wanting some nicotine stimulation and we will be selling Nicorette products in our gift shops on those ships.”

Marshall said the new rules won’t just apply to passengers, either. Employees will be expected to follow the same rules.

“We have launched a comprehensive employee smoking cessation program, so that would be to support any employee who would like to quit smoking,” she said.

The union representing BC Ferries employees says there are still details being worked out between the union and BC Ferries regarding the policy change.

But while the new rules come into play on Monday, BC Ferries isn’t expected to crack down hard on anyone caught breaking the rules.

The company has said that it will focus on an education campaign, which would focus more on informing passengers the area is smoke free than on issuing tickets or fines.