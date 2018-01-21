Sports
January 21, 2018 7:11 pm

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl

By Dennis Waszak Jr. The Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 21 January 2018.

EPA/JOHN CETRINO
A A

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Tom Brady shook off a hand injury and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining, rallying the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship Sunday.

Brady, wearing a black bandage on his right hand, showed no signs of being hampered. And, with the game – and possibly the season – on the line, the Patriots star came up big again.

Rick Zamperin: Patriots and Vikings will clash in Super Bowl LII

Brady finished 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots (15-3), who’ll play the winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

The Jaguars (12-7) led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold against the defending champions.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars Patriots
New England Patriots
NFL
Patriots
Patriots Jaguars
Superbowl
Tom Brady

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News