First funeral held for victim of fatal Pubnico Head fire

Family and friends gathered in Barrington, N.S., on Sunday to say goodbye to seven-year-old Mya Prouty.

Mya was one of four victims of a house fire on Jan. 7 in Pubnico Head, N.S. The funeral for seven-year-old Mason Grant will be held on Monday and the joint-funeral for four-month-old Winston Prouty and four-year-old Jayla Kennedy will be held on Tuesday.

Mya’s father Phillip Prouty Jr. described her as a “girly girl” with a “big heart.”

He also said she was an “athletic girl” who could do the splits, cartwheels and often had a dance move to show off.

“I will shed a tear every day but I have all good memories,” Phillip said.

Mya was sisters with Winston and a step-sister to Jayla. According to the Canadian Press, Grant was at a sleepover at the home when the fire occurred.

Mya’s aunt Christine Hubley said she “touched many lives and brought more joy to her family than we could have ever imagined.”

The mourning families have received an outpouring of support with online fundraising campaigns and offers from local funeral homes to cover the costs of the funerals.

The RCMP say the house fire was not suspicious.