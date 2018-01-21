City crews repair more than 8,000 potholes around Toronto during weekend blitz

More than 8,000 potholes were repaired around Toronto during a weekend blitz, city officials estimate.

Mayor John Tory announced the blitz Friday morning after an increase in the number of potholes around the city due to a recent period of freezing-thaw temperatures.

“I want to thank City staff for taking advantage of the good weather to repair as many potholes as possible over the weekend,” Tory said in a release Sunday. “I’m proud our work crews were able to ramp up the delivery of this important service so we can ensure our roads are in good condition and drivers and cyclists can get around the city safely.”

READ MORE: City crews to conduct pothole blitz in Toronto this weekend

Tory said 55 city crews worked to fill the potholes, including on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway.

City officials said it normally takes four days to fill a pothole after it is reported.

READ MORE: City of Toronto crews ‘hitting the ground running’ to fix potholes: councillor

Prior to the blitz, 6,043 potholes had been repaired in 2018 — compared to 7,700 for the same period last year.

The public can report potholes by calling 311, by emailing “311@toronto.ca” or through an online form.

— With files from David Shum