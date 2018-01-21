3rd pedestrian hit in 4 days at Burnaby crosswalk was a hit-and-run: Mounties
Burnaby RCMP say a collision involving a pedestrian at a marked crosswalk on Cariboo Road near the Highway 1 overpass on Saturday night was a hit-and-run.
It was the third time a pedestrian in the crosswalk has been struck since Wednesday. The first collision claimed the life of a 15-year-old international student.
READ MORE: 15-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in Burnaby
The most recent collision happened on Saturday, around 5:30 p.m. Mounties said the victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police are now looking for a black Dodge Charger, which may have damage to the front passenger side.
The crosswalk is in a busy area, flanked by two churches, a bus stop and a housing co-op.
READ MORE: Cyclist struck at same Burnaby crosswalk where teenage girl was killed Wednesday
Residents in the area call the crosswalk dangerous, and have been calling for a pedestrian-controlled traffic light, or a set of blinking crosswalk lights.
A petition calling on the city to make improvements has attracted about 3,500 signatures.
Anyone with information about Saturday’s collision is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and ask to speak with Burnaby Traffic Services or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.