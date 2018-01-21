Larch Hills loppet attracts young and old alike

It’s an annual tradition that attracts hundreds of cross-country skiers to the Shuswap each year.

Saturday’s Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Larch Hills cross-country ski area, near Salmon Arm, was no exception. Over 400 skiers competed in the 34th annual event.

The race includes a variety of distances ranging from a one-kilometre course for those ages four and under to a 34-kilometre distance for the most competitive adults.

“The main purpose is just to celebrate cross-country skiing,” explained loppet coordinator Louise Bruns.

“There are some serious skiers here … but it is not a high-end competitive event, it is more about participation and recreation.”

The long-running race has many dedicated participants. But, perhaps no one more loyal than Gullan Hansen, 83, who has competed in the annual event since the beginning.

“I live on this hill. This is my hill,” Hansen said, when asked what keeps her racing here into her 80s.

“I’m going as long as I can.”

On Saturday she completed a 10-kilometre course and plans to return again next year.