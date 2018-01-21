Coquitlam Search and Rescue
January 21, 2018 7:17 am

Coquitlam Search and Rescue dispatched to locate missing hiker

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. Coquitlam Search and Rescue are trying to find a missing hiker somewhere near Buntzen Lake.

Global News
A A

Coquitlam Search and Rescue braved the wind, rain and cold late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The team was dispatched to try to find a missing hiker in the Buntzen Lake area.

It said crew members were trying to locate a missing 48-year-old man who may have been hiking the Diez Vista trail.

Global News has reached out to the team for more information.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Buntzen Lake
Coquitlam
Coquitlam Search and Rescue
Diez Vista Trail
missing hiker
Missing Man
Missing middle-aged hiker

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News