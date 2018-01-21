Coquitlam Search and Rescue dispatched to locate missing hiker
A A
Coquitlam Search and Rescue braved the wind, rain and cold late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The team was dispatched to try to find a missing hiker in the Buntzen Lake area.
It said crew members were trying to locate a missing 48-year-old man who may have been hiking the Diez Vista trail.
Global News has reached out to the team for more information.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.