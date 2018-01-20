South Coast braces for powerful windstorm

If you live on the South Coast or Vancouver Island, you’ll want to batten down the hatches Saturday night, as a powerful windstorm blows into the region.

Wind warnings are in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, western Vancouver Island and most of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada says the western coast of the island could see winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour overnight, while the eastern sections and Victoria could see winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

In Metro Vancouver, Tsawwassen could see winds of up to 75 kilometres per hour, while Vancouver could see winds topping 70.

The agency warns that the strong winds could toss objects and cause damage.

BC Hydro says crews are on stand-by in preparation for potential power outages.

Spokesperson Spokesperson Tanya Fish says residents should be be ready in case lines are downed and the lights go out.

“We do encourage customers to prepare for the potential for power outages,” she said.

“They can do this by having an emergency kit ready. This should include a flashlight with extra batteries, food, water. As well, they should know how to get a hold of us should their power go out.”

Environment Canada has also issued a gale warning for the waters of the Strait of Georgia south of Nanaimo.

That area could see winds of between 63 and 87 kilometres per hour.

The anticipated windstorm comes after gusty weather delighted Vancouver Island stormwatchers.

Gale-force winds on the island’s west coast brought waves with heights of up to 9.5 metres — about the height of a three storey building — in the area around Ucluelet.

