Officials lift water supply alert as stormwater pressure eases in Edmonton

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A water supply alert for the city of Edmonton, issued Sunday after days of heavy rainfall, has been lifted.

An advisory late Monday says residents of the Alberta capital can return to their normal routines as the area’s stormwater system has stabilized.

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Days of downpours in and around the city put pressure on multiple stormwater systems, bringing about the risk of flooding and sewer backups.

Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack and the city’s utility provider Epcor had asked residents to keep their water use to a minimum.

Epcor spokesman Martin Kennedy said the company had responded to more than 600 calls, many of them for flooding and sewer backups.

Environment Canada says 104 millimetres of rain fell in the city over three days, and that while the weather is expected to improve, more rain is in the forecast for later this week.