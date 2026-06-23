Sunny skies return to central Alberta but flooding continues

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Tuesday brought sunshine and blue skies for central Alberta, after a weekend with than 100 mm of rain.

Despite the sunny skies, though, areas in and around Edmonton are dealing with the aftermath.

Water levels remain high in the North Saskatchewan River. Erosion can be seen along the river’s edges and some signage near Capilano Park are almost entirely underwater.

It’s created some potentially dangerous conditions. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a call Tuesday morning and pulled a man out of the river who had slipped in off of a trail.

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He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening issues.

Meanwhile in south Edmonton, saturated soil along Whitemud Drive came loose at the 122 Street overpass and slid down the embankment onto the freeway.

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The Town of Tofield remains under a local state of emergency as some areas around businesses remain flooded. Water restrictions for residents also remain in place. Pump trucks are working to remove the water.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.