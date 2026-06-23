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Weather

Sunny skies return to central Alberta but flooding continues

By Katherine Ludwig Global News
Posted June 23, 2026 8:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Reprieve from the ran but flooding continues in central Alberta'
Reprieve from the ran but flooding continues in central Alberta
Central Alberta got a reprieve from the rain on Tuesday, but areas in and around Edmonton are still dealing with deluge aftermath. High river levels and flooded areas, as is the case still in Tofield, are posing a safety risk in some situations. Katherine Ludwig reports.
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Tuesday brought sunshine and blue skies for central Alberta, after a weekend with than 100 mm of rain.

Despite the sunny skies, though, areas in and around Edmonton are dealing with the aftermath.

Water levels remain high in the North Saskatchewan River. Erosion can be seen along the river’s edges and some signage near Capilano Park are almost entirely underwater.

It’s created some potentially dangerous conditions. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a call Tuesday morning and pulled a man out of the river who had slipped in off of a trail.

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He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening issues.

Meanwhile in south Edmonton, saturated soil along Whitemud Drive came loose at the 122 Street overpass and slid down the embankment onto the freeway.

Story continues below advertisement

The Town of Tofield remains under a local state of emergency as some areas around businesses remain flooded. Water restrictions for residents also remain in place. Pump trucks are working to remove the water.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.

Click to play video: 'Parts of Tofield underwater after heavy rainfall overwhelms stormwater systems'
Parts of Tofield underwater after heavy rainfall overwhelms stormwater systems

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