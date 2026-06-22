Flooded Alberta farmland raises concerns about crop losses

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The continuous rainfall throughout the weekend across Alberta has turned low-lying farming fields into rivers and ponds.

Some areas received 50 to 100 mm of rain within 36 hours.

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Farmers are now concerned about the loss of crops due to oversaturated and submerged land.

Zolten Yaremie farms various crops near Andrew and says the water could take weeks to drain, and if it doesn’t dry out soon, the crops might not get a chance to recover.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.