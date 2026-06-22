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Flooded Alberta farmland raises concerns about crop losses

By Katherine Ludwig Global News
Posted June 22, 2026 8:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Flooded fields early in season raises concerns over crop losses in Alberta'
Flooded fields early in season raises concerns over crop losses in Alberta
Farm fields in low-lying areas across Alberta have become rivers and ponds after the continuous downpour of rain over the weekend. As Katherine Ludwig explains, it's raising concerns over crop losses.
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The continuous rainfall throughout the weekend across Alberta has turned low-lying farming fields into rivers and ponds.

Some areas received 50 to 100 mm of rain within 36 hours.

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Farmers are now concerned about the loss of crops due to oversaturated and submerged land.

Zolten Yaremie farms various crops near Andrew and says the water could take weeks to drain, and if it doesn’t dry out soon, the crops might not get a chance to recover.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.

 

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