Woman hospitalized after truck collides with C-Train

A woman was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a C-Train Saturday, EMS officials said.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. on 7 Avenue near 1 Street SE, when a truck collided with a C-Train.

Police said the female passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle.

No one was aboard the C-Train at the time of the collision. The crash shut down parts of the downtown core for several hours.