Canada
January 20, 2018 5:13 pm

Woman hospitalized after truck collides with C-Train

By Reporter  Global News

A woman was sent to hospital after a collision involving a C-Train.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo / Global News
A A

A woman was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a C-Train Saturday, EMS officials said.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. on 7 Avenue near 1 Street SE, when a truck collided with a C-Train.

Police said the female passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle.

No one was aboard the C-Train at the time of the collision. The crash shut down parts of the downtown core for several hours.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
C-Train
C-Train Collision
C-Train Delays
Crash Involving C-Train
Truck Collides with C-Train

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News