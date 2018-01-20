Focus Montreal: January 20

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Et maintenant manifesto

On Sunday, two Quebec women set in motion the Et maintenant manifesto.

The goal is to push forward the discussions about sexual assault and harassment.

Since it launched, thousands have signed it in support.

Remembering Dans la rue founder Father Emmett Johns

In 1988, Father Emmett Johns founded Dans la rue.

The organization to help end youth homelessness in Montreal has been on the ground ever since.

On Jan. 13, Johns — affectionately known as “Pops” — passed away.

On Wednesday, a vigil was held in Montreal in memory of Pops.

Quebec’s Premier Philippe Couillard and Montreal’s Mayor Valérie Plante were in attendance.

Pops’ legacy in Montreal

Several Montrealers have credited Pops with having helped turn their lives around.

Johns was a key figure in the fight to end homelessness in Montreal.

His funeral will take place on Jan. 27, at St. Patrick’s Basilica.

A public viewing will be held at Montreal City Hall on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.