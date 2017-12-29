Focus Montreal: December 23

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

It airs Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Bonjour-Hi debacle: the Premier responds

MNA’s representing anglophone communities were in damage control after voting for a motion that urges Montreal store owners to stop using the common greeting.

Anglo affairs minister Kathleen Weil defending the vote by pointing out the liberals did not support the originally wording that referred to “Bonjour-Hi” as an “irritant.”

PQ leader, Jean-François Lisée even admitted that he had “set the oldest trap in the book” for the Liberals by luring them back into the politics around language.

READ MORE: Philippe Couillard asks Quebec anglos for empathy over ‘bonjour, hi’

On the last day of the fall session, Premier Couillard was still trying to put out fires asking for empathy and understanding from the English community.

Global Montreal’s Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard sat down with Premier Philippe Couillard with a discussion around the divisive debate.

Quebec’s religious neutrality law

On part two of her year-end interview with premier Couillard, Jamie Orchard discusses the fallout following the adoption of Quebec’s religious neutrality law.

READ MORE: Quebec religious neutrality bill suspended by Superior Court judge

“Le Livre du Don”: highlighting the art of giving

‘Tis the season of giving – but one famous Montrealer is re-thinking what that means.

Justin Kingsley is the creative genius behind the wildly popular documentary series 24 CH.

He also produced “The way of the fight,” George Saint-Pierre’s biography.

But nowadays Kingsley is all about the act of giving, so much so, he wrote a book about it.

Jamie Orchard talks to Kingsley about Le Livre du don, a heartwarming and uplifting collection of 28 stories that should make most people realize they are capable of doing good.