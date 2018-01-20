Winnipeg man arrested in connection to August homicide

Winnipeg Police have arrested a third man in connection with a homicide from August 2017.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for 29-year-old Matthew Marjanovic and on Friday evening he was arrested.

Investigators initially believed he could have been in the areas of Vancouver, Edmonton, or Calgary.

He was wanted in connection to the August 13, 2017 death of Mustafa Peyawar.

Just before 7:30 p.m.following a traffic stop on the St. Vital Bridge Friday night, Marjanovic was arrested and turned over to members of the Homicide Unit.

Marjanovic remains in custody.