Winnipeg police believe ‘armed and dangerous’ man could be in Alberta or Vancouver

Winnipeg police believe a man wanted for first-degree murder in the Manitoba capital could be in Alberta or Vancouver.

Matthew Marjanovic, 29, is wanted in connection with the beating death of Mustafa Peyawary, who was found dead inside a Winnipeg apartment on Aug. 13.

At the time, Winnipeg police said Peyawary, 29, had been beaten over an extended period of time and suffered massive blunt force trauma.

Marjanovic is described as being five feet, six inches tall with short brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call local police or contact Crime Stoppers.

In a Tuesday news release, police advised the public to call not to approach Marjanovic if they see him — he is considered “armed and dangerous” — and instead call 911.

Two men are already charged with first-degree murder in Peyawary’s death; Damir Kulic, 27, of Vancouver and Ahamed Althaaf Ismail, 29, of Edmonton.