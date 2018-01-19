Traffic
Serious crash closes Highway 97 in Vernon until 11 p.m.

Emergency crews have descended on a Highway 97 at Meadowlark Rd. in Vernon following an accident.

The extent of injuries is unknown, but DriveBC has stated the route will be shut down until 11 p.m. Friday.

A detour northbound, take Stickle Rd. to Pleasant Valley Rd., and southbound, take Elmwood Rd. to Pleasant Valley Rd.

More to come.

