Twitter Connects New York Hero with Saskatchewan Roughriders Lineman

Joe Lozito is a bonafide New York City hero.

In February of 2011, Lozito stopped the killing spree of Maksim Gelman. He was stabbed multiple times and left critically injured.

Seven years later he’s still seen as a hero, but if you ask him he’s just a regular guy, and an avid sports fan.

Now he’s branching out.

A die-hard Buffalo Bills fan, his love for football lead him to the CFL. Being unfamiliar with the league, he didn’t know who he should cheer for; so he went on twitter seeking guidance.

“I figured I might get 20 votes, just my friends being goofy,” Lozito laughed. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get 1800 votes.”

Responses were slow to start, but once Roughrider fans found his poll they took matters into their own hands. Quickly it gained notoriety, even getting a response from Roughriders offensive lineman Derek Dennis.

“It came across my timeline, I just thought as a player it would be fun to give him a response,” Dennis explained. “I didn’t see too many other players giving him a response.”

Dennis isn’t just a fellow New Yorker, he’s from the same borough as Loritzo: Queens.

That quickly made him a favourite.

“It’s cool to have that connection with someone who’s so many miles away” Loritzo marveled.

For Dennis, it’s just a part of what makes the CFL unique.

“I think that’s what separates our league from other leagues, is that players have a chance through social media to interact with the fans and they love it.” Dennis continued.

“I just wanted to give him that feel and to experience what all other fans experience through the CFL.”

Loritzo’s short fandom is just three days old, but he quickly discover how passionate Riders fans are.

“Ridernation is incredible! They should be very proud, and the Roughriders should be very proud of their fan base,” exclaimed the team’s newest fan. “They are second to none in the CFL I’m sure, and across all sports.”

A feeling Dennis mirrors.

“I think if you want to get the epitome of what it’s like to be in the CFL, and watch the league, then it doesn’t get any better than a game at Mosaic [Stadium].”

Unfortunately Mosaic Stadium is over 3000 kilometers from New York, but that won’t stop the Roughriders offensive lineman from welcoming Loritzo. He hopes to send him a jersey, and to invite him to one of the team’s eastern conference games, closer to New York.