Roughriders sign quarterback Zach Collaros to new deal for 2018 season

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback Zach Collaros to a new contract for the 2018 season, the CFL team said Friday in a release.

The Roughriders recently acquired Collaros in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 29-year-old American started eight games last year, completing 167 of 266 passes for 1,767 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Collaros, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in September 2015, had a base salary worth a reported $520,000 on his previous deal.

The Riders did not reveal specifics on the new contract or how it was restructured. A message left with a team spokesman was not immediately returned.

In 59 career CFL games with Toronto and Hamilton, the six-foot 219-pound Collaros has thrown for 13,759 yards and 83 touchdowns.