Sports
January 19, 2018 12:32 pm

Roughriders sign quarterback Zach Collaros to new deal for 2018 season

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback Zach Collaros to a new contract for the 2018 season, the CFL team said Friday in a release.

Peter Power / The Canadian Press
A A

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback Zach Collaros to a new contract for the 2018 season, the CFL team said Friday in a release.

The Roughriders recently acquired Collaros in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 29-year-old American started eight games last year, completing 167 of 266 passes for 1,767 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

READ MORE: Riders acquire QB Zach Collaros from the Tiger Cats

Collaros, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in September 2015, had a base salary worth a reported $520,000 on his previous deal.

The Riders did not reveal specifics on the new contract or how it was restructured. A message left with a team spokesman was not immediately returned.

In 59 career CFL games with Toronto and Hamilton, the six-foot 219-pound Collaros has thrown for 13,759 yards and 83 touchdowns.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
CFL
Regina Sports
Roughriders
Saskatoon Sports
Zach Collaros

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News