Riders acquire QB Zach Collaros from the Tiger Cats

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired quarterback Zach Collaros from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a second round selection (10th overall) in the 2018 CFL Draft.

Collaros is a six-year CFL veteran. Collaros spent his first two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts and was acquired in a trade by the Ti-Cats in January, 2014.

Over the last four seasons, the 29-year-old pivot has completed 930 of 1,396 passes (66.6%) for 11,342 yards and 66 touchdowns. He also started two playoff games and the 2014 Grey Cup.

Collaros was named Tiger-cats Most Outstanding Player in 2014 and 2015.

He won a Grey Cup with the Argonauts in 2012 as Ricky Ray’s backup.