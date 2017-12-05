Rick Zamperin: Ticats ‘can’t keep both’ Collaros and Masoli

It may be the CFL off-season but the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are showing no sign of going into hibernation.

On Monday, one week after the 105th Grey Cup, Hamilton put its first building block in place in the hopes of constructing a winning team in 2018.

The Ticats lifted the interim tag from head coach June Jones, making him “the man” through the 2020 season.

The move is significant for a number of reasons.

The first of which, the players clearly love playing for Jones, as evidence of Hamilton’s 6-4 record after Jones replaced Kent Austin before Labour Day.

Secondly, it likely rubber-stamps the departure of quarterback Zach Collaros.

Jones said Monday that Collaros and impending free-agent QB Jeremiah Masoli are “top flight” pivots but added, “we can’t keep both of them.”

Masoli started all 10 games after Jones took over the 0-8 Cats and he will cost Hamilton a lot less that Collaros will in 2018.

We haven’t even gotten to Johnny Manziel yet. By the way, the window to sign the former NFLer and Heisman Trophy winner has been extended until January, further proof that the CFL and Ticats want this move to happen.

So who do you choose, Collaros or Masoli” Or Manziel?