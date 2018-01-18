219K illegal cigarettes seized in New Brunswick

Law enforcement officers in New Brunswick have seized more than 200,000 illegal cigarettes and a 2007 Dodge Caravan.

The seizure is the result of a joint operation between the Department of Justice and Public Safety and the Woodstock Police Force.

READ MORE: More than 650K illegal cigarettes seized in Nova Scotia after 13-month investigation

Police say a 63-year-old man was arrested, and the 219,800 illegal cigarettes and the vehicle were seized on Jan. 9.

The province estimates that the provincial tax value of the seized tobacco is about $56,144.

WATCH: Illegal cigarettes a growing concern in New Brunswick

The man is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court at a later date. Charges are expected to be filed under the Criminal Code and Tobacco Tax Act.