Christopher Garnier appealing second-degree murder conviction

Christopher Garnier is appealing his second-degree murder conviction.

Joel Pink, the lawyer who represented Garnier during his trial, confirmed to Global News an inmate appeal had been filed.

Garnier, 30, was found guilty in December of killing Catherine Campbell in Halifax.

Campbell, 36, was a member of the Truro Police Service and a volunteer firefighter. She was off-duty at the time of her death.

The Crown alleged Garnier struck Campbell on the head and strangled her at an apartment on McCully Street before placing her body in a green bin, wheeling it through north end Halifax and dumping it under the Macdonald Bridge.

The defence said Campbell’s death was an unfortunate accident that occurred during rough sex that she initiated.

After more than four weeks of testimony, the jury took only 4.5 hours to determine Garnier was guilty.

According to court documents, Garnier lists six grounds of appeal. Among them, he believes the trial judge erred in law when he found that Garnier’s section 7 Charter rights were not violated and when he considered Garnier’s second statement to the police was “free and voluntary.”

Garnier’s file for appeal also alleges Justice Joshua Arnold’s charge to the jury “was so complicated and convoluted that no ordinary juror would be able to understand it.”

The document goes on to say that Garnier will request an order for a new trial and plans to present his case and argument in person.