January 18, 2018 10:07 am

Calgary police investigating after shots fired in city’s southeast

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate after shots were fired along 44 Street S.E. at around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

Global News
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the community of Forest Heights on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of 44 Street S.E. at around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a number of bullet homes in the home and damage to the front door.

Police said no one was inside at the time and no one was injured in the incident.

As of Thursday morning no arrests had been made.

Global News