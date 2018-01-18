Man who pleaded guilty in London drunk driving crash that killed 2 to be sentenced

The man who pleaded guilty to the drunk-driving crash that killed 23-year-old Cody Andrews and 46-year-old Jerry Pitre will be sentenced in London court today.

Scott Altiman was behind the wheel of his 2011 Dodge Charger, travelling at a staggering 187 km/h when he drove through a red light at the intersection of Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue in the early morning hours of Sep. 6, 2016 and crashed into two cars. He had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system at the time.

That’s when his car smashed into Eric Allenson’s, killing Pitre and Andrews, who were sitting in the back seat at the time. Carlie Matthews was in the front seat and suffered serious injuries.

Altiman, 31, has pleaded guilty to two counts of impaired driving causing death, two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, two counts of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Altiman’s lawyer is asking for a four- to six-year sentence to be served in an aboriginal healing lodge, while the Crown is seeking a 10-year sentence.

980 CFPL reporter Liny Lamberink will be providing updates from the sentencing hearing.