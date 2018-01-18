Kelowna Rockets take 4-3 win in OT

The Kelowna Rockets won 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricane Wednesday on home ice.

Dillon Dube was back with the team after coming down with the flu following his gold medal win with junior hockey’s Team Canada.

Dube scored Kelowna’s first goal after Lethbridge opened up scoring less than a minute into the game.

Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen Cate also scored for the Rockets.

The Hurricane responded with two more goals, tying up the game and forcing it into overtime.

Cal Foote scored the winning goal for Kelowna at 2:55 in OT.

Kelowna’s record improves to 28-13-2-1.

The Rockets are back on the road to play the Seattle Thunderbirds in Kent, WA Friday night.