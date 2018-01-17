Pedestrian struck by bus on busy south Edmonton avenue

An intersection on a busy south Edmonton road was shut down late Wednesday morning after a female pedestrian was reportedly struck by a bus.

Edmonton police shut down 82 Avenue in both directions between 83 and 86 streets due to the collision. The area was reopened to traffic by 12:30 p.m.

In a news release, police said they responded to the intersection of 82 Avenue and 85 Street at 11 a.m. after it was reported a school bus collided with the woman.

Police told Global News the pedestrian is a 64-year-old woman. They said she was struck by the bus that was turning left onto 82 Avenue and hit her head on the ground.

She was treated on scene and taken to hospital. Police said she did not sustain serious injuries.