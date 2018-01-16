Kingston hockey star Darcie Lappan signs to play for Colgate University.

Darcie Lappan is enjoying a breakout season with the Kingston Ice Wolves.

The 17-year-old sniper from Hartington is currently the second leading scorer in the Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League.

Lappan has 29 points, just two points behind league leader Katy Knoll from the Toronto Aeros.

Lappan has caught the attention of numerous NCAA scouts in the United States and recently signed a letter of intent to play for Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., in 2019.

With her hockey future no longer in limbo, Lappan turns her attention to the Ice Wolves, who are fighting for home ice advantage in the first round of the play-offs.

Kingston is currently in ninth place in the Provincial League standings, but just three points behind fifth place Cambridge Rivulettes.

“We obviously need to win more games down the stretch,” says the Grade 12 student from Sydenham High School.

“It’s all about paying attention to details. We have to work harder, back check, and battle for every puck. We’ve got more to offer and plan to prove it before the season is over. When the playoffs finally get here, we’re going to do well.”

Head coach Troy Sweet says the team plays two very important games this weekend at the Invista Centre. On Friday night they will host the Nepean Wildcats, and then on Sunday they’re up against Mississauga.

“It’s a huge weekend,” says Lappan. “If we want to move up in the standings, these are the games that we’re going to have to win.”