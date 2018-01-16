Theo Fleury to speak to Winnipeg youth at Wellness Conference

Hundreds of junior-high students will gather Wednesday for the Youth Matter Wellness Conference here in Winnipeg.

The event, hosted by the Winnipeg Police Service, focuses on wellness and safety in the community and online for young people.

Keynote speakers include Theo Fleury and Leah Parsons. Parsons’ daughter Rehtaeh took her own life following an alleged sexual assault and relentless bullying.

Former NHL player Theo Fleury is an advocate for sexual abuse survivors. He was abused by his former hockey coach, Graham James.

The day long event is expected to have about 600 students from across the city and will be held at Springs Church.