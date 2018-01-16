Crash at Lougheed and Westwood in Coquitlam may be connected to stolen vehicle

A crash at Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street in Coquitlam Tuesday morning may have been connected to a stolen vehicle.

Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said police received a 911 call about a stolen vehicle around 8 a.m.

There were units in the area, and officers spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull it over. However the driver sped away, and McLaughlin said that is when the officers turned off their lights and terminated the chase.

Shortly afterward, there was a collision the Lougheed and Westwood intersection.

McLaughlin said the stolen car was not directly involved in the crash and sped away. However, the collision could be related to the incident and an investigation is underway.

The drivers involved in the crash were not injured but there was damage to their cars.